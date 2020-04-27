Elementary school class attends virtual tour on importance of trucking during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of the trucking industry. An elementary school class went on a virtual tour to see some of the trucks keeping our stores stocked.

Kent Grisham, the President, and CEO Nebraska Trucking Association said, “There are a lot of heroes in the effort to get us beyond this pandemic crisis. The first responders, the health care workers, but right along with those folks are the professional truck drivers."

Here in Nebraska even before the coronavirus outbreak, there was a shortage of truck drivers.

"The estimates for the driver shortage showed us currently running 60 to 70,000 drivers short to fill all of the jobs we had available,” said Kent.

Long-term estimates show that number increasing to 100,000 in 10 years.

Which is why today's tour for Ms. Harman's kindergarten and pre-school class at Montclair Elementary is so important.

"This is an opportunity today to give them an inside look, truly an inside look, so that we can host them on a tour of a truck,” said Kent.

The hope is this will spark an early interest in the trucking industry for the class and give them a deeper appreciation for what drivers do.

They were grateful for the tour and the work being done.

Even when the pandemic ends, Grisham hopes to keep doing these virtual tours for classrooms in the future.

