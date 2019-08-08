Electric scooters could be on the way to Lincoln

It is likely rentable scooters will be coming to the Capital City, according to the Planning Director for the City of Lincoln.

According to David Cary, the city of Lincoln is actively working on an ordinance to allow rentable electric scooters in parts of in the Capital City.

Cary said the ordinance isn’t done quite yet, but city council members will likely see it in September.

The scooters would start off as a pilot program, and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities would be in charge of working with the scooter companies to figure out which would be brought in.

Currently, it is unclear if it could happen in the fall or in the new year, Cary said.

Omaha is currently in a scooter pilot program that started in May.

In Omaha, the cost to rent the scooters is $2 or $3 for a 10-minute ride.

The six-month pilot program placed up to 200 smartphone-rented scooters through November.

