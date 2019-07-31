Electric car charging stations to be launched throughout Iowa

MidAmerica Energy Company launched a network of fast-charging stations for vehicles throughout Iowa Wednesday.

The company plans for each station to include two charging stations, in 15 urban and rural communities. According to a press release by MidAmerica Energy, the stations will have DC fast-chargers, also called a “level 3” charger and can charge an electric vehicle in 20-45 minutes.

According to the release, these cities within the company’s territory will receive a station: Altoona, Avoca, Carroll, Clarinda, Davenport, Dexter, Early, Emmetsburg, Iowa City, Fort Dodge, Little Sioux, Oskaloosa, Sheldon, Sioux City, and Waterloo.

“We’re investing in a program that supports our customers by making emission-free driving more attractive and convenient,” Nick Nation, electric operations general manager, said. “This goes hand-in-hand with MidAmerican Energy’s vision to provide our customers with 100% clean, renewable energy.”

The company hopes to begin building by the end of the year.