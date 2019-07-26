Elderly woman gets trapped in cesspool for hours in N.Y.

A 77-year-old woman is recovering in a New York hospital, after being rescued from a cesspool.

Joan Sparacino was in her backyard feeding her tortoises when she stepped on the cesspool cover and it caved in.

She was stuck for hours, until her husband heard her cries for help.

"Who would ever think something like that could happen," said her husband, Mike Biancardi. "It's the freakiest thing."

Biancardi said he was shocked by the craziness in his backyard Wednesday afternoon.

"The bottom line: She'll be OK," he said.

Sparacino was stuck in the cesspool for about two hours until her husband woke up from a nap and went looking for her.

"I hear her yelling, 'Mike, Mike I'm in the hole,'" Biancardi said. "She was holding onto the sides leaning back and holding her head above water."

He called for help, and rescue workers descended on the backyard.

"I don't know, we must've had every fire department on the planet here,' said John Lopez, a neighbor.

They rigged up a harness, pulled her out, washed her off and took her to the hospital.

"I'm just really happy that it turned out to be good," Lopez said.

The backyard has been officially declared unsafe by the fire marshal and the building inspector. The Babylon code enforcement department is investigating.

Biancardi said he's not too concerned about any of that though; he's just worried about his wife.

He said they recently has the cesspool serviced, so the waste level inside the hole wasn't that high.

He believes that and her faith helped save his wife's life.

He says she'll be in the hospital for a few days. She's having surgery on a broken leg.

"She does the world for me, and now I've got to do it for her," Biancardi said.

