Effects of possible mold in apartment worries mother of infant

Waterlogged floors and mold. That's what one West Omaha woman says she's been dealing with in her apartment for nearly four months.

Carla Kazee was offered a new unit Tuesday, but she said it's too little too late.

The new place is dry, but Kazee still worries about her 18-month-old daughter's possible exposure to mold in the old place.

"In the other place, I had to have tables and chairs blocking the corners of the room where the floors were getting wet because she came around the corner the day before yesterday with a hand full of black mold and had it in her mouth," Kazee said.

Four months ago, when the weather warmed up, her apartment carpet was ripped up and fans were put in place to dry things out.

It's a sight that's become all too familiar every time it rains.

Bel Court Apartments brought in Kenney Property Service to dry out the carpet. Kazee told us Tuesday the apartment tested what was lying underneath.

"They claim they did a mold test on it, but there's mold growing up my wall that I'm constantly wiping away," she said. "And it's still getting wet every time it rains."

6 News asked for those mold test results Tuesday, but Bel Court's management tells us it was an at-home test sent off to a third party and that they're not sure whether they received results.

They said Kazee was not in contact with them — something her June call logs disputes.

Bel Court offered Kazee a new apartment after 6 News contacted management on Tuesday, but she said she's still concerned about the lasting health effects possible mold exposure has had on her daughter.

Carla Kazee is moved out of her water logged apartment but she still has concerns about the lasting effects of the alleged mold on her 18 month old daughters health. @WOWT6News #6OnYourSide pic.twitter.com/vC2XH8myds — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) June 26, 2019

"I lay there last night, and you seen how was it was today after the rain again, and listened to her gurgle when she's breathing at night sleeping," she said.

Kazee has taken her to the doctor multiple times for respiratory problems due to mold. Mia's father, Andre Smith, has been dealing with health issues as well. He says doctor's tell him the living environment makes things worse.

"They said we had to move out of this apartment," Smith said. "And that's what's making me have asthma attacks."

Now Kazee is left with medical bills to pay, an additional $50 of rent each month for the new unit and a new year-long lease. But she says it's worth it to ensure her daughter is safe.

But what’s the cost of getting out of what Kazee is calling a toxic environment? An extra $50 a month for rent, $25 to switch her utilities and a new year long lease ending in June 2020 #6OnYourSide @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/EYEoq0cCrS — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) June 26, 2019

"If I have to spend the extra money, I'll do what I have to do to keep my child out of that," Kazee said.

6 News reached out to the Bel Court Apartment's for the results of the mold test multiple times Wednesday, too, but have not heard back.