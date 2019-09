Authorities in eastern Iowa are looking for a killer. A 28-year-old man was shot to death in Burlington early Sunday morning.

Burlington Police Lt. Adam Schaefer said officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. after several gunshots were reported. They found the victim when they arrived. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police were interviewing several witnesses Sunday. Investigators did not immediately release the identities of the victim or a suspect.