Eastern Iowa dad gets 5 years for causing baby son's injuries

An eastern Iowa man who caused his baby son's brain injury has been given five years in prison.

Linn County District Court records say 20-year-old Matthew Judd, of Marion, was sentenced Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. He'd pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing injury after prosecutors lowered the charge.

The Gazette reports that prosecutors say Judd squeezed and bruised one of the 2-month-old's legs in July last year and, on the same day, set the boy on the floor too fast, causing the baby's head to hit the floor.

The child's mother says he's partially recovered but still is undergoing therapy for the brain injury.