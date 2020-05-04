Eased restrictions a boost for Omaha daycare businesses

Childcare centers in the Metro-area can now have up to 15 children per room.

That’s an increase from 10 children per room now that portions of Nebraska have eased restrictions.

The Crayon Castle never closed its doors during this pandemic, but they did have to reduce the number of children they could care for because of the 10 children per room restriction.

Jacqueline Casey is the owner of Crayon Castle. She tells us being able to take care of more children means more parents can go back to work.

“We called the parents that have been calling and begging to get back in -- they are elated. It’s just a good atmosphere,” Casey said. “People are happy to get back to work. Some are painters and construction and they didn’t have anybody to watch the kids.

Casey says before the COVID-19 outbreak she was caring for 118 children. The COVID-19 restrictions reduced that number by more than half.