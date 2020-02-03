Earth Fare to close all its grocery stores amid business challenges

Organic grocery store chain Earth Fare has announced it is closing all 50 locations.

The North Carolina-based company cited retail challenges as the primary reason for shutting down.

“Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores,” the company stated in a news release.

The stores will begin liquidation sales, and employees were notified of the closings.

Earth Fare has locations in 10 states.

