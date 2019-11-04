House under renovation considered a total loss after fire

Authorities are looking for the cause of an early-morning fire that heavily damaged a house near 25th and Maple. Investigators said the property appears to be a total loss.

Fire damages unoccupied house near 25th and Maple Street

It was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames but had it under control in approximately 10 minutes.

The house is currently unoccupied. Investigators said it appeared to have been under renovation.

There were no injuries.