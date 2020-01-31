EXCLUSIVE: Sex offender avoided reporting requirement after conviction in N.D.

An Iowa sex offender is avoiding trial for the second time, and it seems prosecutors didn't give up much when making that deal.

Michael Brandstrom has been in jail in Pottwattamie County since September 2019 for kidnapping a 4-year-old in his apartment complex and taking nude photos of her.

Feds say he's been collecting child porn for years and will spend no less than 15 years in federal prison.

Brandstrom turned 29 while locked in a county jail waiting for state and federal charges to wrap up. 6 News has learned the extent of the case from the U.S. government.

The Council Bluffs man had in his possession 600 photos of children subjected to sexual acts with adults. Some of the images included toddlers and infants.

The only reason the feds started to look at his electronic footprint stems from his arrest in September at his Council Bluffs apartment complex after a 4-year-old girl went missing there. He told investigators she was distressed, so he took her back to his place to keep her safe.

Instead, he took advantage of her.

He took three disturbing photos of her. The tamest one we can share: He forced her to sit on the toilet, partially nude.

It could have been prevented, investigators said.

They're frustrated and disappointed that Bradstrom wasn't on their radar; the system failed the little girl.

Here's how...

Eight years ago in Grand Forks, N.D., Brandstrom was explaining to a detective what he had done to young girls while trolling a neighborhood playground.

"I'm sorry for tickling the little girl's vagina, and that I deeply regret it," he said then.

He would lift up and inappropriately touch the smaller kids as he helped them on and off the swing set and monkey bars.

After getting caught with child pornography, Brandstrom spent the three years in prison in North Dakota — and ordered to take a sex offender class — but for some unknown reason, the judge ruled he did not have to register as a sex offender. Otherwise, neighbors in Council Bluffs would have likely known about his past, and perhaps protected the 4-year-old from trauma.

Brandstrom will be sentenced in June. He's facing a minimum of 15 years in federal prison, but could get even more.