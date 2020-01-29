EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Council Bluffs days before Caucuses

With four days left to the Iowa Caucuses former Vice President Joe Biden is making one last stop in Council Bluffs. With many Iowans still undecided on a candidate, there's a lot riding on moments like this.

Joe Biden 2020 presidential bid graphic by MGN.

6 News sat down with Biden one-on-one to address issues that matter to people in this part of the state.

After spending a lot of time in flood-stricken communities, one of the concerns heard over and over again is about the way the Corps of Engineers has been managing the Missouri River. We asked if he would work to make any changes.

Biden said, "I think the Corps has to have more resources. The problem is increasing all across the country, not just the Midwest. And we have to start to really focus in on climate change and make some significant changes. And we have to build infrastructure to what the circumstance is today not to what it was - we have to build it up - for example when the Missouri River was flooded a while ago, highways were wiped out -- you have to raise highways up."

With this race still being so up in the air, we're going to have to until caucus day on Monday to find out if the former VP's efforts here in Iowa have been enough.

The man who replaced Joe Biden as Vice President, Mike Pence, will be in the metro tomorrow. He is part of a group that president trump is sending to fan out across Iowa in the coming days.

