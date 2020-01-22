EPA tests for chemical contamination in Bellevue

The EPA believes an old dry cleaning business may be linked to groundwater contamination in a part of Bellevue.

The chemical PCE commonly used in cleaning products may have leaked years ago.

We are told that samplers first discovered this chemical in 2017 in this area.

It's east of Jefferson and between east 20th and east Mission Road. This is the area that could potentially be contaminated.

125 letters were sent out to people in the area to see if they would be interested in testing.

There are many questions tonight from people worried about their health. Those concerned were asked to fill out a form that will allow the EPA to test their soil and air. Any property that tests the positives of PCE will get a vapor mitigation system.

The Bellevue Fire Department already has one. The EPA says so far 12 properties have been tested. Some did come back positive for the chemical in the air but they were extremely low.

The EPA still needs to collect more samples that include groundwater, soil, and gas to see the extent of the contamination.

Long term exposure to PCE can cause vision and memory problems.