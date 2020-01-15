78-year-old man with Alzheimer's missing in central Nebraska

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Larry Hardenbrook, who was last seen Tuesday night in Beaver City. (Nebraska State Patrol)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:24 AM, Jan 15, 2020

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 78-year-old man in central Nebraska.

The Furnas County Sheriff's Department is attempting to locate Larry Hardenbrook.

He was last seen at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 10th Street in Beaver City. Hardenbrook left on foot with no coat, he does wear a bracelet with his name on it. Hardenbrook suffers from Alzheimer's.

He is a white male, approximately 6'1" tall, approximately 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, and wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans, and brown dress shoes.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Furnas County Sheriff's Department at 308-268-2245 immediately.

 