Dump truck driver accused of killing two in Sarpy County accident heads to District Court

The preliminary hearing continued today for a dump truck driver accused of slamming into a minivan killing two children.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Jesse Knight was carrying a load of boulders in his dump truck when the crash occurred in Sarpy County. According to the prosecutors, the truck should not have been on the road and the driver should not have been behind the wheel.

Jesse Knight is facing two counts of Felony Motor Vehicle Homicide.

Prosecutors say, at the time of the crash Knight did not have a medical card on file with the State of Nebraska, so his commercial driver’s license had expired.

16-year-old Abby Young and 10-year-old Stephen Young were killed in the accident. Three others were hospitalized.

A member of the State Patrol testified the truck Knight was driving had no horn, no brake lights, and some of the air brake lines were leaking air. Prosecutors also say that Knight ended a call less than two minutes before the crash.

Defense attorneys argue that Knight had passed his physical but failed to file the paperwork with the state. In closing arguments, the defense claimed that the state did not prove probable cause to move this case on to District Court.

Judge Robert C. Wester found probable cause on both counts.

Knight’s case will now go to District Court and he will make his first appearance in Sarpy County Court on De. 17th.

