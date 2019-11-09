UPDATE: Duck hunter's body recovered from central Nebraska lake

Authorities have recovered the body of a missing hunter who fell from a boat on a reservoir in central Nebraska Friday.

The victim is identified as Anthony Dush, 21, of St. Paul, Nebraska.

Dush and another hunter were on a duck hunt and traveling across Sherman County Reservoir when their boat capsized. Both were thrown into the water. The other hunter swam to a nearby cabin to get help.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers and the Burwell Dive Team located and recovered the body around 9 p.m. Friday.

An investigation of the incident continues.