Crews in Pottawattamie County are dealing with high winds and some dry weather as they battled a grass fire this afternoon.

Smoke can be seen in a field near Treynor, Iowa.

Crews were called to the area near Chestnut Road and 220th street shortly before two this afternoon.

Several crews including Lewis Township Fire Department and Treynor Fire Department were on scene.

We're still working on getting more updates on the blaze, it's unclear if anyone was injured.