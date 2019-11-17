Dry conditions pose threat of grass fires in Nebraska

After months of flooding troubles dry conditions across Nebraska are now raising the threat of grass fires in some areas.

The threats increase as you head west across the state but fire crews responded to grass fires around the metro on Sunday.

Some were in an area south of Ashland, near Highway 6. Those fires are seen in the photos.

According to the Nebraska Rangeland Fire Danger map for Sunday, areas around the metro remain in the low to moderate risk categories but they're dry enough to have contributed to the troubles near Ashland.

The map shows progressively increasing threats as you head west with a large portion of western Nebraska in the High Risk range and a portion of border terrain south of Scottsbluff listed as Very High.

According to the National Weather Service, dry conditions are expected to remain around the metro until scattered precipitation moves in on Wednesday.