Dry cleaner facing arson charges relating to October explosion

The Sarpy County Attorney's Office has filed arson charges against the owner of a dry cleaning business that exploded in south Omaha almost a year ago.

Michael McKernan, 53, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson, a Class 3 felony; two counts of fraud, Class 3 felonies; and burning to defraud an insurer, a Class 4 felony. He turned himself in to Sarpy County authorities on Tuesday.

In October 2018, state fire marshal deputies determined a fire that sparked an explosion at Wardrobe Spa near 168th and Harrison streets in southwest Omaha was set intentionally.