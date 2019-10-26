Drug take-back keeps meds off the streets

Medications that might otherwise find their way down dangerous paths are off the street as the result of this year's Drug Take-Back Day.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Department alone collected more than 400 pounds of unused and unwanted medications.

The drive was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. This was the 20th year for the Sarpy County Medicine Drop.

The Sheriff’s Office teamed with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, Papillion Sanitation, the DEA, and Hy-Vee for the collection.

According to the Sheriff's Department they filled 14 boxes with unused/expired prescription medications weighing 439 pounds.