Drug suspect accidentally discovers where NSP troopers work

A Waterloo man met his Waterloo in Omaha Thursday morning after making a bad decision about a place to act suspicious.

Authorities say David Maslo, 49, showed up 4411 S. 108th Street in Omaha around 8 a.m. That's the office of Nebraska State Patrol, Troop A. Dispatchers noticed him checking doors and trying to get into the building.

Maslo then crossed paths with an NSP investigator in the parking lot. Once he realized that the woman he was chatting with was an NSP investigator, he took refuge in his truck.

A uniformed trooper then approached him and noticed Maslo was acting in a fashion that invited the attention of another trooper - a Drug Recognition Expert.

The Patrol says an evaluation followed and when the evaluating was through Maslo was determined to be "under the influence of drugs."

He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (3rd offense) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia then placed in the Douglas County Jail.