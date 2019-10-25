Drug plea capped by 20 year prison sentence

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug case.

Hersel Raymar Bradley, 41, has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months after pleading guilty to a charges linked to possession and distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine.

The drug distribution happened in the Lincoln area between August 2016 and August 2018.

After serving his federal prison time Bradley will face five years of supervised release.

Bradley entered the plea July and the drug case came on the heels of his arrest in February in a human trafficking investigation.