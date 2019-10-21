Drug Take-Back to include vaping materials this year

The push to get potentially dangerous drugs out of circulation comes with a new twist this year. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th.

The Drug Enforcement Administration teams with partners across the country in this campaign. The goal is to collect expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. That collection effort will now include those vaping materials.

The DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. Officials suggeste consulting with stores that recycle those batteries.

The vaping devices are being added to the collections as the result of concerns across the country about illnesses and death linked to vaping.

When

The Drug Take Back is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes 26 collection sites in Nebraska.

Where

You can locate drop-off sites online at takebackday.dea.gov.

If you can't make it to a drop-off site on Saturday, you can find secure disposal locations on the same website or by calling 1-800-882-9539.

The service is free and anonymous.

Liquids, needles or other sharp objects can not be accepted.