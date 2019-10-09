Drug Take Back Day to be held across the Metro Saturday, Oct. 26

The Omaha Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will be putting on its 18th Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October, 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is an opportunity for community members to rid their houses of dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Drug Take Back Day will be taking place at the Hy-Vee on 132nd and Dodge streets, the Hy-Vee on 90th and Center streets, the Walgreens on 30th and Lake streets, and the Walgreens on 24th and Vinton streets.

The agencies encourage people to bring their pills for disposal and remind those that the service is free, anonymous, and no questions will be asked.

According to a release, in its past 17 events, the DEA and its partners throughout the country have collected more than 11.8 million pounds of pills.

