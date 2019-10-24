Drug Take Back Day now accepting vaping materials

For the first time ever, vaping materials will be accepted during National Drug Take-Back Day.

Typically only medications like prescriptions, vitamins, and medicine cabinet staples are accepted at Drug Take-Back Day. So the decision to add vaping materials is a big but smart decision according to DEA diversion program manager William Stockmann.

"It's due to the new rising trend of the purchasing of some of these cartages illegally through the black market," Stockmann said.

Vapes and e-cigarettes have been a topic of conversation in past months as more cases of vaping related lung injuries are reported.

According to the CDC, there have been more than1,500 cases of lung injuries and 34 deaths in 2019.

Stockman has been involved in drug takebacks for a while and was surprised to see the new item added to the list.

"Never did I think we would be collecting the vaping pens. Possibly the liquids due to the fact they can be obtained or purchased illegally online or through the black market, but never the devices themselves," Stockman said.

No questions asked that's what the DEA promises. You can find the closest drop off point at: drugtakebackday.dea.gov