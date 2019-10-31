Dropping temperatures forcing homeless to abandoned homes, worrying firefighters

Temperatures in the Metro are beginning to fall and still some homeless refuse to move into a shelter. This may cause problems as they look to move indoors.

Some groups of homeless people refuse to go inside, this group has lived outside for years even in the freezing cold.

“I’ve been doing it for eight years… even when it gets cold,” said one of the men. “I’m 56-years-old, I don’t need someone telling me what time to get to go to bed and what time to get up.”

Sooner or later the temperatures begin to drop too low and the people living outside begin to look for shelter.

Firefighters worry about abandoned homes that are left open. Homeless people looking for a place to stay can just walk in.

Steve Frazee with the open door mission said, “Sometimes you’re in an abandoned home and you start a little fire and the little fire gets going too much.”

It’s happened before. In January of 2016, police believe a homeless man died in a vacant house. In January 2012, an abandoned home caught fire, the fire spread next door and destroyed a family home.

Chief Scott Fitzpatrick with the Omaha Fire Department says if you live around a vacant home it’s good to pay attention to who’s coming and going.

“If you see something say something to let somebody know. It can be a dangerous thing for the people who go inside and possibly start fires in vacant homes, it also can be a dangerous thing for us firefighters when we go in there looking for those people that have started the fires inside,” said Fitzpatrick.

The Open Door Mission does go out in the cold to try to talk the homeless into coming inside, but if they don’t want to go they don’t have to.

Shelter officials say that mental illness, alcohol, or drug use could be some of the reasons homeless people stay away from shelters during the freezing weather.

