Driveway project delayed over a year, homeowner wants answers

Before today's cold and snow, we've seen a lot of nice days come and go. So, a La Vista homeowner is asking why a contractor hasn't installed a new driveway after being paid more than a year ago.

“By now I should have a real pretty driveway,” said 81-year-old Evelyn Fischer.

Two Brothers Construction did her roof and came back with a deal on a driveway.

“It was his idea that it needed to be replaced, and told me that he could give me this good deal,” said Fischer.

She paid Two Brothers nearly 14-months ago and the old driveway remains.

Not long after the company cashed her checks, a crew came out and painted dimensions on her driveway.

Dawson Hartman of Two Brothers claims he waited almost a year so his crew could do another job in the neighborhood but by then, Evelyn said no.

“I would like an apology and would also like my money back,” said Fischer.

Six On Your Side has exposed complaints from homeowners who paid Two Brothers Construction thousands of dollars with no permits pulled and work incomplete or never started.

Jim Hegarty with the Better Business Bureau said, “This company has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.”

“Because the company is not responding to complaints that are being brought to our attention, we can simply now only forward those complaints to the Attorney General to see if there’s any legal action that needs to be taken,” said Hegarty.

Two Brothers owner Dawson Hartman says by phone, “We’re not trying to screw anybody over we’re trying to do the best we can to make everybody whole again.”

Evelyn says a $2,000 refund is the only way she can take a measure of that promise.

“I would say it’s a lot of money for three numbers in a pretty blue,” said Fischer.

We got a text late today from Two Brothers Construction saying the company will provide a refund by next week. However, the homeowner already filed a police report and La Vista police confirm they are investigating.

