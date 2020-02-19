Drivers in double-fatal accident identified

The names have been released of two drivers who died after a wrong-way crash Tuesday on the JFK Expressway.

Griselda Bugarin, 24, and Vadim Belyaev, 59, both of Omaha, were pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Omaha Police reported Bugarin was driving south in the northbound lanes when her vehicle struck Belyaev’s vehicle head-on at about 2 a.m.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor, police said. The accident remains under investigation.

Neither vehicle had any other passengers. The Kennedy Freeway was reopened at around 6:30 a.m.

