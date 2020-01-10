Driver who hit kids in crosswalk, killing 10-year-old girl, pleads guilty

The driver who struck two children in a crosswalk in Papillion last summer, resulting in the death of one of them, pled guilty Friday in Sarpy County court to motor-vehicle homicide.

Masey Lawrence, 19, was also charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and speeding; both infractions were dropped Friday.

Abby Whitford, 10, her brother were in a crosswalk at Washington and Second streets in Papillion on Aug. 20 when both were struck by Lawrence. The boy was not injured, but Abby died a few days later at a hospital.

Police said Lawrence failed to yield when the crosswalk lights flashed, but that she stayed at the scene after the tragedy, and turned herself in to authorities in October.

Lawrence is scheduled for sentencing on April 3.