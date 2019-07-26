Driver linked to deadly crash awaits September sentencing

Meghan Moyers, 24, awaits sentencing in connection with a deadly traffic accident in April. On July 18th she pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the case.

The crash happened April 16th on Highway 75 at Lake Street. Jerome R. Payton Jr., 32, was killed in the incident.

Investigators said Moyers was northbound in a Nissan Altima sedan shortly after 1 A.M. when the vehicle hit the rear bumper of a northbound Chevy Tahoe driven by Payton. His Tahoe slid off the road and rolled after hitting a metal light pole. He was ejected and died at the scene.

Moyers told police that the driver in front of her, (Payton) had pressed on his brakes and stopped in the middle of the road.

Moyers is scheduled to be sentenced September 11th.