Driver killed, five hurt in crash on I-80 near Highway 370

A two-car crash along I-80 near Highway 370 in Sarpy County killed one person and injured five others Sunday night, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a 2013 Hyundai hit a 2001 Saturn around 8:00 p.m.

A medical helicopter took the passenger of the Saturn to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

Paramedics rushed four females from the Hyundai to Bergan Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation by the Sarpy County CRASH TEAM.

No names will be released until the next of kin of the deceased is notified.