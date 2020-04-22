Driver killed after crashing stolen vehicle into Bellevue house

The driver of a stolen SUV died after smashing into a house in Bellevue Wednesday morning, according to Bellevue Police.

Investigators told 6 News the vehicle went northbound on N 48th Street when, for some reason, it lost control and plowed into a home near Bernadette Street. People inside the home were not hurt.

Authorities said officers searched the neighborhood for an unknown number of passengers. Police said they were not in pursuit of the vehicle before it wrecked.

