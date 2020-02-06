Driver in December crash that killed 2 from Plattsmouth arrested

Authorities have arrested a driver involved in a December crash south of Bellevue that killed two people.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Joshua Martinez was arrested Thursday on warrants charging him with several counts, including vehicular homicide and driving on a suspended license.

Officials say 19-year-old Gabrielle Ramirez and 20-year-old Beau Dasher, both of Plattsmouth, died in the Dec. 15 crash on Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 bridge.

The sheriff's office says a car driven by Martinez crossed through the highway median in icy conditions and collided with a pickup truck.