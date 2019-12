One person was injured in a west Omaha crash early Friday morning.

A motorist was treated for minor injuries after a crash at 209th and Park early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 209th and Park Road around 12:30 a.m.

A car had crashed into a ditch and hit a light pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.