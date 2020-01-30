Driver in north Omaha pedestrian crash won't be cited

The driver involved in a pedestrian crash near 33th and Ames streets will not be cited, authorities said Thursday morning.

A child was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a pickup about 4 p.m. near Skinner Magnet Center. A second child was also hit and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Omaha Police said students had just been released from the school and were crossing Ames Street when the incident occurred. The students who were hit did not use the overhead crosswalk above the intersection.

But video evidence showed numerous children crossing the street into traffic at the time of the incident, OPD said Thursday, adding that the pickup driver had slowed and even swerved to avoid hitting the boys who had run out into traffic.

"The driver was trying to help," witness Omar Morales told 6 News on Tuesday. "He did get out of his truck. He was trying to keep some compression on his feet, then he was trying to keep the kid calmed down as well. So that's when we came in and tried to help keep the foot compressed so it didn't keep bleeding."

Police said the driver was following the speed limit.