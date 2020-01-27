Driver in Dawson County crash that killed 3 of her passengers takes deal

A driver involved in a collision that killed three people in her car is scheduled to be sentenced April 3 in Lexington.

Station KRVN reports that Angelique Kampmann, of Platte Center, pleaded no contest Friday to three counts of attempted vehicular homicide and one of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.

Investigators have said Kampmann was driving south on Oct. 16, 2018, when she didn't halt at a stop sign and her car collided with an eastbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 30 near Elm Creek.

Three passengers in the car all died at the scene. A fourth passenger was injured.