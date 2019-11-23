Driver hospitalized after running into river after crash

A man who crashed into a fence at River’s Edge Park Friday night wound up in the Missouri River prompting a river rescue.

A man was hospitalized after emerging from the cold Missouri River Friday.

According to Council Bluffs Police, the man drove his vehicle off the I-480 ramp at River's Edge Park, hit the fence then got out of the car and ran into the river.

Emergency crews were called.

Officers said the man eventually got out of the water because it was too cold.

He was taken to the hospital.