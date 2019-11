Paramedics rushed a driver to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on 156th and Charles Streets early Friday morning.

First responders raced to the area in West Omaha around 1:00 a.m.

Omaha Police said officers blocked off 156th between Cuming and Decatur while the investigated.

Officials tell 6 News the SUV hit the barrier.

This stretch of road is just north of a confusing cone zone that 6 On Your Side found to be dangerous circumstances.