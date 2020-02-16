Driver dies after two vehicles collide in Lancaster County

One person died and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural Lancaster County.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in an area just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and Pella Road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's office says two vehicles headed in opposite directions collided for an unknown reason. One driver died at the scene of the crash, and the other driver was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the drivers involved in the crash weren't immediately released Sunday. An autopsy will be performed on the deceased driver as part of the investigation.