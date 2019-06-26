Driver charged with hitting a bike officer, leaving scene

The woman arrested after a bike officer was hit by a car earlier this week in downtown Omaha was in court Wednesday.

Breanna Mickles, 26, was charged with failing to stop and render aid at the scene of a no-injury accident, a Class 3A felony. Her bond was set at $25,000.

The incident happened at 8:42 p.m. Monday near 13th and Cass streets when the driver of a 2010 Hyundai Accent swerved around a stopped vehicle at a red light. The driver then traveled over a raised curbed median and struck a bicycle officer who was also stopped for the red light.

Officer Romina Perez suffered a knee injury in the crash and complained of back pain. She is expected to make a full recovery.