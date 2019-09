Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a traffic accident on August 7th that took the lives of a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Jesse Knight, 37, is in custody for Motor Vehicle Homicide.

Abby Young and Stephen Young died in the crash at Highway 370 and 192nd Street.

Knight was driving a dump truck that hit the reat of a Toyota mini-van that was stopped at a red light. The victims were passengers in the car.