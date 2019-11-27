Driver accused of switching seats after accident turns himself in

Doug Werth is accused of driving while revoked -- a felony with a maximum punishment of two years in jail.

He was under a 15-year license suspension because of his fourth DUI.

His case is noteworthy because 6 news revealed earlier this month that officers initially appeared to botch the crash investigation and ticketed his girlfriend for driving. But a witness came forward to say, Werth, in fact, was driving and wanted him to lie for him to police.

Eventually, Omaha police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Doug Werth has repeatedly told 6 News he wasn't the driver.

Bond was set at $10,000.

