Drive-thru clinic to open Monday for coronavirus screening, other health needs

Pivot Concierge Health Clinic and Banyan Medical Systems have teamed up to open a drive-thru clinic in Omaha in order to expand the screening and testing abilities for COVID-19.

The drive-thru clinic will reduce traffic in emergency departments and expand the availability of testing, according to the release.

The Pivot-Banyan drive-thru clinic will allow people with symptoms to get diagnosed without leaving their cars.

The clinic will open Monday, March 23 at Canfield Plaza parking lot at 8453 West Center Road in Omaha. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The release describes the experience stating that patients will arrive at the site and remain in their cars. A medical official will greet them, take information, and ask basic questions. There will be two lines. One line for COVID-19 screening and one for other medical needs. The car will enter an open-air tent and staff will then diagnose, screen, test, or refer to a follow-up. In case of additional screening, the car will be directed to the clinic across the street.

All major insurance providers will be accepted, according to the release. You can make an appointment by calling 402-885-8125 or by visiting their website.

