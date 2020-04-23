Drive-thru COVID-19 testing held in Springfield

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event was held at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds April 22 and 23 as part of a state-wide operation to increase testing, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced Thursday.

The Nebraska National Guard collected 90 samples during the two-day event. The SCHD will follow-up with those who were tested and do contact investigations for anyone who tested positive.

Groups for testing like first responders, healthcare workers, and residents unable to access testing were prioritized.

The event was held in coordination with the SCHD, the Nebraska National Guard, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory.

