Drive in theater opens in Bellevue this week

Twin Creek Cinema plans to open a drive-in theater starting Friday night.

Drive-in movie theaters were most popular in the 50s and 60s. Since then, they've become more nostalgic than anything, until now.

With social distancing at the front of mind, drive-in theaters across the country have been booming. A little closer to home, in Bellevue, Twin Creek Cinema is expected to open this weekend riding that wave.

"They'll be in their own cars, and their own environments, and be able to maintain distancing, and still enjoy a couple of films," said Mark Gramz.

Gramz is with Marcus Theaters, which owns Twin Creek. He says the last two months have been a challenge.

"We've had no film, no operations, and, frankly, everyone's been waiting to see what's going to happen next," he said.

Well, they finally have their answer. Starting Friday night, the 49 by 20-foot screen will light up.

"It will be a double feature. We'll have an intermission. We'll have food for pick up," he said,

Gramz says they hope to provide a safe form of entertainment while also providing a small sense of normalcy for families to get out of the house for a while.

Gates open at 7:30 pm on Friday. They'll be showing E.T. and Jurassic Park. The first movie will start at 9:00 pm.