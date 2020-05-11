Drive-by parade held for west Omaha woman battling cancer

A quiet cul de sac in west Omaha sounded like a busy New York street Monday afternoon.

The honking horns echoed support for one of the homeowners working from home due to the pandemic.

Kathy Brandt will be starting treatment for pancreatic cancer and her co-workers from Children's Hospital and clinics wanted to show her she’s not alone in the fight.

Forty or more vehicles cruised up and around the circle as Kathy sat in her driveway.

“A total surprise. I was just so touched by everybody coming out, they’ve all been such great support anyway ever since I was diagnosed with cancer and I’m starting on the journey now of treatment and it was just so heartwarming to see them all,” Brandt said.

Kathy says the cancer was detected early so she’s optimistic. Her husband Jeff knew about the surprise parade and made a sign to welcome those who drove by to sound off in support of Kathy.