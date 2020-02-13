Dream Matchup! #1 Millard North vs. #2 Bellevue West Preview

Updated: Thu 11:07 PM, Feb 13, 2020

It's a dream matchup. Top-ranked Millard North faces second-ranked Bellevue West in a showdown at the Thunderdome on Friday night.The Mustangs have a record of 18-2, while the Thunderbirds are 16-2. Tipoff is at 7:15.

 