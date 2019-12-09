Dozens of cemetery flower vases stolen from Lincoln Memorial Park

Lincoln Police are looking for the person(s) responsible for stealing from a cemetery.

On Saturday, a groundskeeper reported 40 bronze headstone flower vases had been stolen from gravesites at Lincoln Memorial Park located at 6800 S 14th Street. Each vase is valued at $50 so the total loss was estimated at $2,000.

This isn't the first time this has happened. According to police, 10-12 vases were stolen around October 23, 2018.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.