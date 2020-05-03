More than a dozen in custody, 1 injured in early morning shooting

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday Omaha Police responded to a shooting at a home near 17th and Commercial Ave. They said nearly 30 shots were fired.

Police spent nearly an hour getting everyone out of the home. They were heard yelling for everyone to leave.

"It appears to be a party inside the home. Just for the amount of people that were there. And then when we came up we did hear music also. So it's very likely there was a party inside that home," Lt. Ken Fox with OPD said while on scene.

One person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds related to the incident. Officers said the person is expected to recover.

Lt. Fox said about 13 to 16 people were taken into custody for questioning as they try to figure out what led to the shooting. They continue to investigate the incident.