Update: Evacuation zone reduced in Downtown Schuyler

A strong smell of natural gas prompted an evacuation order for downtown Schuyler Wednesday afternoon.

The Colfax County Attorney said a six-eight block had to be evacuated including the courthouse. The suspected natural gas leak was in area of 12th and B Streets where crews have been working to demolish the old Coast to Coast building since Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., the Schuyler City Manager gave the "all clear" for people to return to the downtown area with the exception of 12th Street from B to C.

The possible leak was first reported Wednesday around 3 p.m. There were reports that you could smell natural gas from three blocks away.